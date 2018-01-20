As motorcycle deaths rise, some celebrate freedom

James Fitzgerald sold his motorcycle because his fiancee thought riding was too dangerous.
But he ended up not marrying her.
So in 2008, Fitzgerald bought another motorcycle.
He rides to work at a retail auto parts business in Springettsbury Township. A short ride home on his motorcycle makes any stress go away.
"The wind passing by your ears, it's music to your soul," said Fitzgerald. "It's so relaxing."
He is one of the many riders in Pennsylvania who often choose not to wear a helmet, despite increased risks of head injury if they get in a crash. For the 50-year-old Fitzgerald, that risk is just part of life.
"When your number's pulled, the man upstairs doesn't care whether you're riding in a plane, a train, a bus or a motorcycle — you're going, and there's nothing you can do to stop it," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald is also a proud gun owner. His York Township home has multiple signs warning potential robbers of that fact.
He sees a connection between that gun ownership and riding a motorcycle without a helmet.
"I'm all about all kinds of freedom. Freedom of speech. ...Freedom to carry a gun," he said. "Freedom to ride a motorcycle without a helmet."
But insurance groups, safety experts and doctors say that freedom to not wear a helmet comes with big risks. They say riding without a helmet significantly increases the odds of people dying or suffering a severe head injury if they are in a crash.
After Pennsylvania made it legal for adults 21 and older to ride a motorcycle without a helmet, the number of motorcycle deaths increased.
In the six years before the law, there was, on average, 122 motorcycle fatalities per year in Pennsylvania. In the 13 years since the law passed, that increased to about 199, a USA Today Network analysis found.
But John Kruger, a rider from Adams County, doesn't believe that the people riding without helmets are the problem.
He has wrecked a motorcycle four times. He wasn't wearing a helmet any of those times. In one crash, he dislocated a shoulder. In another, he sprained a wrist and ankle.
"But my pretty little face has always been fine," said Kruger.
Kruger — whose face had a white Santa-style beard in December that he grew out for charity events — still rides without a helmet whenever he can. He doesn't think he's tempting fate.
He's a former EMT, and he says he's choosing the safer option. Without a helmet, Kruger said, he's more likely to avoid an accident and better able to react if someone does hit him.
Kruger is the volunteer legislative coordinator for a group that takes credit for Pennsylvania's helmet-less law: the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Pennsylvania.
That group's lobbyist, Charles Umbenhauer, points to several factors that could be influencing the increase in motorcycle deaths.
There are more motorcycles on the road, said Umbenhauer. Regular motorcycle registration increased by about 60 percent from 2002 to 2016.
That means in some recent years, the rate of deaths per registered motorcycle has been lower than before the helmet-less law.
Umbenhauer said motorcycle riders often aren't to blame for crashes. He said smartphones have led to a lot more distracted drivers in cars than there were 15 years ago.
So Umbenhauer remains committed to the view that trained riders 21 or older shouldn't have to wear a helmet.
Is there a certain number of deaths that would make him reconsider?
"One word: Never," Umbenhauer said. "Because it's an adult's right. ...It's just another risk. It's part of living in a free society."
Martin Causer gave a warning.
"People will die because of this legislation," he said on the House floor in 2003. "I urge my colleagues to vote for safety."
At the time, state lawmakers were debating whether to make it legal for people 21 or older to ride a motorcycle without a helmet in Pennsylvania.
Causer, a Republican state representative from a rural area in northern Pennsylvania, had experience as a volunteer EMT. He told lawmakers he had seen brains splattered on roads after motorcycle crashes, and he had seen people saved by helmets.
But Causer failed. Lawmakers made helmets optional for many.
Since then, more people have died in motorcycle crashes. The number of motorcyclists killed each year in Pennsylvania increased, on average, more than 60 percent, according to a USA Today Network analysis of deaths since 1997.
And from 2004 — the law's first full year in effect — through 2016, about half of the nearly 2,600 motorcycle riders who died in Pennsylvania crashes weren't wearing a helmet.
But, at the same time, the number of motorcycles on the road has also risen sharply. In fact, the number of registered motorcycles increased at a higher rate than the number of motorcycle deaths.
If you're the type of person who thinks riders should wear a helmet, you can blame the 2003 law for those deaths. If you're not, you can blame the increase in deaths on the increase in riders, or other factors, such as more distracted driving by people in cars.
The debate over helmet laws is, in many ways, a debate over how much freedom a person should have to do something that experts say is dangerous.
Helmet-law supporters generally make this argument:
The ground is hard. Other vehicles are hard, too. If you are going at a high rate of speed and your head hits those things without protection, you are more likely to die or suffer a serious head injury. Family members suffer. So does society, especially if your insurance doesn't keep up with medical costs.
Helmet-law supporters point to research that backs up that position, including a 2008 study by University of Pittsburgh researchers. That study found that head-injury deaths from motorcycle crashes increased by 66 percent after Pennsylvania repealed the helmet requirement.
The arguments for helmet-less laws generally fall into two groups.
In group one, people say adults make all kinds of risky or bad decisions, such as smoking cigarettes or eating fried food, and it's not government's job to stop that.
Group two says riding without a helmet isn't really as risky as you think. They think not wearing a helmet lets them be more aware on the road and helps them avoid accidents.
And despite the increase in motorcycle deaths, there are no signs from Harrisburg that lawmakers will make helmets mandatory for all riders any time soon. So these potentially life-and-death decisions come down to individual riders.
