The Latest: Surgeon among 17 killed in California mudslides

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by Montecito mudslides A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. There were 48 people still missing as of Thursday morning. NOTE: There is no audio.

