Detroit medical marijuana regulations on hold amid lawsuit

January 09, 2018 08:17 AM

An official says a pending lawsuit by a business group over medical marijuana regulations in Detroit means the industry will be on hold in the city until it's resolved.

The Detroit Free Press reports Detroit's deputy corporation counsel Charles Raimi said in a recent memo that it "would be improper, administratively wasteful and confusing to the public" to implement the new ordinance or take action on permitting or licensing of marijuana facilities amid the lawsuit.

Michigan began accepting applications Dec. 15 for medical marijuana licenses.

The lawsuit is over the old rules. In Detroit, about 60 dispensaries are operating approval from the city under the old ordinance. Those dispensaries are in jeopardy of closing after a state-imposed Feb. 15 deadline to submit applications. Voters approved the new ordinance in November.

