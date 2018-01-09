News

Legalized marijuana crackdown 'not priority' in Delaware

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:44 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 15 MINUTES AGO

WILMINGTON, Del.

Days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded an Obama-era leniency policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, Delaware's top federal prosecutor says that a crackdown on state-approved marijuana operations is unlikely.

Acting U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss told The News Journal on Monday that his office has limited resources, and prosecuting Delaware's roughly 3,600 medical marijuana users is "certainly not a priority." He indicated it's unlikely he'll try to shut down the state's two existing medical marijuana dispensaries or stop the two new facilities slated to open this year.

Sessions' Jan. 4 memo came as Delaware works to expand its seven-year-old medical marijuana program and mulls creating a legal recreational cannabis industry.

President Donald Trump nominated Weiss to the post in November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons

    Police say a man used a stolen credit card to buy gift cards from a Wichita Dillons on December 3, 2017. (Video by Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons 1:09

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons
Sheriff's officers can't stop laughing about skateboarding dog 0:23

Sheriff's officers can't stop laughing about skateboarding dog
Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials? 3:32

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials?

View More Video