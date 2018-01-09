Legalized marijuana crackdown 'not priority' in Delaware

Days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded an Obama-era leniency policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, Delaware's top federal prosecutor says that a crackdown on state-approved marijuana operations is unlikely.
Acting U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss told The News Journal on Monday that his office has limited resources, and prosecuting Delaware's roughly 3,600 medical marijuana users is "certainly not a priority." He indicated it's unlikely he'll try to shut down the state's two existing medical marijuana dispensaries or stop the two new facilities slated to open this year.
Sessions' Jan. 4 memo came as Delaware works to expand its seven-year-old medical marijuana program and mulls creating a legal recreational cannabis industry.
President Donald Trump nominated Weiss to the post in November.
