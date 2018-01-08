More Videos

  • Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

    Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries. @NYCBMD and WNYW via AP
Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries. @NYCBMD and WNYW via AP

News

3 injured in NY Trump Tower heating system fire

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:11 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

A fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured three people and caused smoke to billow from the roof, the Fire Department of New York said Monday.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at the Manhattan building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. It took about an hour to put out the fire.

The president was at the White House when fire engines with flashing emergency lights clogged the streets around his Fifth Avenue luxury building during the morning rush-hour.

"There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower," the president's son Eric wrote on Twitter. "The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!"

The Republican president announced his candidacy in 2015 at Trump Tower, his home for more than 30 years.

