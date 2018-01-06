Colorado pairing police officers with mental health experts

In a Dec. 21, 2017 photo, Samantha Rabins, of Mental Health Center of Denver, prepares to roll out with an officer at Denver Police District 5 in Denver. Faced with escalating arrests in Colorado, the state is prodding police departments to try new diversion programs for those with mental illnesses or drug addictions. Instead of just arresting troubled individuals, police in Boulder and Denver now are having mental health clinicians ride along when police respond to emergency 911 calls. Aaron Ontiveroz