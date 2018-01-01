News

Higher health costs hitting retired Texas teachers in 2018

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 12:38 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Some retired Texas teachers face higher health insurance premiums in 2018 under a state program that has teetered on insolvency in recent years.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that at least 9,000 educators and their dependents have left the subsidized insurance plan known as TRS-Care. That departure rate is six times higher than recent years.

Higher costs are driving some retirees back to work. Among them is 74-year-old Betty Munie of New Braunfels, who started substitute teaching to help cover an expected $375 premium hike.

The state's Teacher Retirement System faced a $1 billion shortfall last year. Lawmakers pumped some extra money into the program but there's still no long-term fix.

Republican state Rep. John Zerwas says lawmakers are trying to "minimize the pain" to retirees as much as possible.

