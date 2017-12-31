News

Sununu to endorse lead poisoning prevention bill

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 02:17 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is backing a bill aimed at preventing lead poisoning in New Hampshire children.

Sununu will join health care providers, advocates and policy makers on Tuesday in urging the Legislature to pass a bill held over from last year that would establish universal lead testing for all 1- and 2-year-olds. It also would gradually reduce the blood lead level that triggers state regulatory action.

New Hampshire has some of the oldest housing stock in the country, putting children at risk for lead poisoning from deteriorating paint. Several hundred children are diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels in the state each year.

