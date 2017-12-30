Liberia president-elect calls for foreign investments

Neighbor films scene from across the street immediately after shooting

This video, provided by Nicole Davis, was taken from across the street from the scene where Andrew Finch was shot by a Wichita Police who were responding to a fake call at the address. Davis began shooting the video from her iPhone approximately one to two minutes after hearing the fatal shot. The time stamp on the video is 6:38 p.m. The noise heard in the video comes from a police dog near Davis’s home. (Video courtesy of Nicole Davis)