News

Dirty air prompts no-burn restrictions for metro Phoenix

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 01:26 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Phoenix-area air-quality officials are prohibiting the burning of wood in residential fireplaces, outdoor fire pits and chimineas (chim-ih-NAY'-us) Saturday through Monday due to high levels of soot in the air.

Maricopa County on Friday declared the "no burn day" restrictions for the next three days as the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high pollution advisory for fine particular matter levels expected to exceed the federal health standard.

Health officials are advising employers to activate plans to reduce travel and for the general public to limit outdoor activity and drive as little as possible.

Officials say people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by particle pollution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mom of police shooting victim speaks out

    Lisa Finch, surrounded by family members, reacts to the killing of her son, Andrew Finch, who was shot Thursday evening by police. The shooting may have been related to what online gamers have said in multiple Twitter posts as a “swatting” prank involving two gamers. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Mom of police shooting victim speaks out

Mom of police shooting victim speaks out 2:48

Mom of police shooting victim speaks out
What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?
Mother reacts to son's killing by police 1:54

Mother reacts to son's killing by police

View More Video