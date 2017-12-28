News

Holcomb calls for 'complete assessment' of child agency

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 12:39 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling for a "complete assessment" of Indiana's child welfare agency, which has seen caseloads skyrocket amid the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The announcement Thursday comes in the wake of a scathing resignation letter from his outgoing Department of Child Services director. Mary Beth Bonaventura accused Holcomb's administration of cutting services and making management changes that "all but ensure children will die."

Holcomb said in a statement that he wants to make sure safety checks are in place and see how Indiana's caseloads compare to other states. He also wants to make sure funding is used in ways that "best serve children and taxpayers."

Holcomb also announced Bonaventura's replacement. Terry Stigdon is now clinical director of operations at Riley Hospital for Children and will start Jan 22.

