Daughter of man who died after police chokehold hospitalized

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 11:43 PM

NEW YORK

The oldest daughter of a New York City man killed by a police chokehold has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a heart attack.

Family members tell the Daily News that 27-year-old Erica Garner went into cardiac arrest Saturday night.

The woman's father, Eric Garner, died after a white police officer put Garner, who is black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014. Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality.

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, says her daughter's cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.

Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.

