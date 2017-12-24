Ada County Democrats endorse Medicaid ballot initiative

Democrats in Ada County have adopted a resolution urging all eligible voters to sign a ballot initiative seeking to expand Medicaid coverage.
According to a resolution approved last week, the Ada County Democratic Central Committee said it will ask the chair of the Ada County Republican Party to join in bi-partisan support of the petition due to the "moral and medical imperative" to end suffering.
Idaho lawmakers have long refused to consider expanding Medicaid eligibility in Idaho while also failing to come up with a solution to provide health coverage to the estimated 78,000 Idahoans who currently don't qualify for Medicaid or make too much to for a subsidy.
Reclaim Idaho , who is leading the ballot initiative effort, needs at least 48,000 signatures from registered voters to make the 2018 general election ballot.
