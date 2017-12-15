News

Legionnaires' lawsuits against Quincy home seek $100K each

The Associated Press

December 15, 2017 07:05 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

QUINCY, Ill.

Multiple lawsuits against the state over a Legionnaires' disease outbreak at a Quincy veterans' home have been filed in the Illinois Court of Claims.

The (Quincy) Herald-Whig obtained the lawsuits through a Freedom of Information Act request and reports there are 10 lawsuits. An 11th is expected.

A 2015 outbreak killed 12 people and sickened many others at the Illinois Veterans Home. Several cases have developed since then despite pledges from state officials to fix problems. The newspaper says a 13th death was reported in October.

Victims' families began filing lawsuits last year alleging negligence. Each complaint seeks $100,000, the maximum allowed by law.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two lawsuits claim the facility knew about the presence of water-borne bacteria Legionella by July 2015, but didn't notify residents.

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs officials say the facility did everything possible.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

    NASA astronaut Scott Kelly reflects on his year in space. Kelly will visit Hutchinson next year. (Video by NASA)

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space 11:30

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space
A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:33

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas
North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

View More Video