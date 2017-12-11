Baby milk maker orders global recall over salmonella fears

FILE - This Monday, Aug. 22, 2016 file photo shows a general view of the Lactalis headquarters in Laval, western France. Baby milk maker Lactalis and French authorities have ordered a global recall of millions of products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination. Company spokesman Michel Nalet told The Associated Press on Monday Dec. 11, 2017, that the "precautionary" recall both in France and abroad affects "several million" products made since mid-February. David Vincent, File AP Photo