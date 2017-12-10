Prominent Shiite cleric in Bahrain home after surgery

All Aboard the Polar Express!

All aboard the Polar Express! The Polar Express at OJ Watson Park runs through December 16. A reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s Polar Express is followed by a crafts and a train ride to visit Santa. Stop at the campfire to enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate, then end with a special gift! Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. Ages 2+. Cost is $15 per person. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)