Hundreds of thousands of poor people detained in hospitals

In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Faida Mwenge, plays with her son Jospin Kambale, inside her house in Beni eastern Congo. Faida Mwenge's baby boy is nearly 3 months old but she and her son are still not allowed to leave the hospital — not until their bill is paid. The 20-year-old in eastern Congo has been detained since giving birth via an emergency cesarean section and owes hospital authorities $190 before she and little Jospin will be released. Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro AP Photo