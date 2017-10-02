ALS patient behind ice bucket challenge: I will bounce back

In this Sept. 18, 2017, photo, Pete Frates, who is stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and is the inspiration of the Ice Bucket Challenge, listens to a guest at Fenway Park in Boston. Frates, whose challenge raised millions of dollars for research on Lou Gehrig's disease, is recovering from a health scare that landed him in the hospital. Charles Krupa AP Photo