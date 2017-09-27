Kentucky gets $10M grant to focus on drug addiction help

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to help with the state's drug addiction epidemic.
The Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities will implement a new project with two regional providers — Centerstone in Louisville and Mountain Comprehensive Care in eastern Kentucky.
Centerstone CEO Tony Zipple says the centers will be focused on developing a more effective approach to people struggling with drug addiction.
The project will take shape next month with the formation of local implementation teams and advisory councils, according to a release from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Kentucky was one of three states chosen by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to receive the grant.
