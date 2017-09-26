News

Doctors, providers to receive opioid prescribing training

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 11:12 PM

CARIBOU, Maine

A medical group is offering free trainings for those who prescribe opioid medication.

A 2016 state law that addressed the opioid drug abuse crisis set education and training standards for opioid prescribers. The Maine Medical Association is holding a training session in Caribou on Wednesday evening.

Maine saw 376 drug overdose deaths last year. Lawmakers and advocates for individuals say that too often, addictive and potentially deadly prescription painkillers wind up in the wrong hands.

The Maine Medical Association says that the Wednesday training will explore the genesis of the opioid crisis and the legal requirements facing prescribers.

The session will also cover medication-assisted treatment, overdose reversing medication and the best ways to taper down high dosages of opioid painkillers.

