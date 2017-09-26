News

Long-term care costs are surging

By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer

September 26, 2017 8:12 AM

Long-term care costs are surging and the most expensive option — a private nursing home room — may soon top $100,000 per year.

According to a new survey by Genworth Financial out Tuesday, rising labor expenses and sicker patients helped push the median cost of care up an average of 4.5 percent this year. That's the second-highest increase since Genworth began its survey in 2004.

The cost of home health aide services climbed the most, rising 6 percent to $21.50 an hour. Private nursing home care now costs more than $97,000.

Joe Caldwell of the National Council on Aging says people don't plan for these expenses or understand them until they face them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 0:17

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma
For four miles and four hours Sunday, Wichitans played in the street 1:18

For four miles and four hours Sunday, Wichitans played in the street
As baby boomers age, big changes ahead for downtown senior center 2:01

As baby boomers age, big changes ahead for downtown senior center

View More Video