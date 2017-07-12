Latino plaintiffs sue California alleging poor health care

Plaintiffs Saul Jimenez Perea, and his mother, Analilia, arrive a a news conference to announce a suit filed by attorneys with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, commonly known as MALDEF, and the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. California is harming medical care for more than 13 million lower-income residents, more than half of them Latinos, by failing to pay doctors enough to provide proper care, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo