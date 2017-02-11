Libertarians pick candidate for special election

Libertarians selected Chris Rockhold to represent their party in the upcoming special congressional election to replace Mike Pompeo.
theying@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

Prosecutors charged the man suspected of running over Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn during a pursuit with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Justin F. Terrazas, 31, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on that count and other crimes Friday afternoon before Judge Faith Maughan. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Crime & Courts

Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact-resistant glass standing between them and the inside of the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. (Courtesy of Port St. Lucie Police Department)

National

NASA facility damaged by tornado in New Orleans

A tornado damaged NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday. This video shows the storm in the morning, and at this time, only minor injuries had been reported and NASA employees and other tenants had being accounted for. The facility will be closed Wednesday as tornado recovery is underway. (Courtesy of NASA)

Editor's Choice Videos