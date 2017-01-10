State of the State

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback enters the Kansas House of Representatives Chambers Tuesday evening to deliver his annual State of the State address. (January 10, 2017)
brader@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Adams Elementary playground fire

Someone set playground equipment at Adams Elementary School on fire early Saturday evening, sending black clouds billowing that could be seen around the city as the sun set. The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Adams, 1002 N. Oliver. It took firefighters less than a minute to put the fire out, Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.

Pets

Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

Dogs frolic at a temporary indoor dog park set up this weekend in a Liberty Street warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. The organizers are with Bar K Lab, a combination dog park/restaurant/event space that will soon begin construction in Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.

Editor's Choice Videos