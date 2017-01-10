State of the State

Wichita attorney and businessman George Bruce announced during a gathering at the Petroleum Club on Tuesday, his intention to seek Mike Pompeo's congressional seat. Pompeo has been nominated to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.
Warning: Graphic Content - Wichita police are investigating this video circulating on social media that appears to show a young man punching and kicking a dog; police are looking into it as a case of possible animal abuse. (Video courtesy of Randi Carter / Facebook )
Charlie Brotman, who served as the president's announcer at the inaugural parade from Eisenhower in 1957 to Obama in 2013, reflects on the past 15 inaugural parades and his role in welcoming the new presidents to The White House. ( Alexa Ard and Ali Rizvi / McClatchy )
A judge has granted a civil trial for a Kenyan man who alleges immigration agents violently attacked him at a Butler County, Kansas, jail for refusing to be fingerprinted before deportation, an incident captured on jailhouse surveillance video. (Courtesy of Associated Press)
Someone set playground equipment at Adams Elementary School on fire early Saturday evening, sending black clouds billowing that could be seen around the city as the sun set. The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Adams, 1002 N. Oliver. It took firefighters less than a minute to put the fire out, Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.
Dogs frolic at a temporary indoor dog park set up this weekend in a Liberty Street warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. The organizers are with Bar K Lab, a combination dog park/restaurant/event space that will soon begin construction in Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.