Columbus Blue Jackets fan 'Dancing Kevin' loses 160 pounds

1:28 Century II through the years Pause

1:19 Tyreek Hill on his 95-yard punt return

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager

2:45 Lutz and Suellentrop dissect Shockers' win over Bradley

1:16 Tour the Home On The Range cabin

1:26 Getting to know Shocker freshman Austin Reaves

1:39 Who is BTK?

2:00 Local mamas read "Llama Llama"