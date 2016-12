A new home for Christmas

Virgil Hollingsworth and his two daughters Shaquaja and Lebrajae received the keys to their new home through Habitat for Humanity on Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2016. Hollingsworth put 250 hours of work into the house and other Habitat homes, along with learning about home ownership and finances as part of the program. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)