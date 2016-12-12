Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission holds first meeting

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has held its first meeting.
The five commissioners were sworn in Monday and breast cancer surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman of Little Rock was elected chairman.
The commission is to set up rules and regulations governing cultivation and distribution of marijuana after voters last month approved marijuana use by people suffering from certain medical conditions.
The commission can license between four and eight growing centers and authorize between 20 and 40 dispensaries. No county can have more than four distribution sites.
The amendment gives the state four months to establish the rules.
