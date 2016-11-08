Crum cautiously optimistic

Steve Crum was sitting on a 400 vote lead early against his republican opponent Steve Anthimides.
Tim Norton thanks supporters

District 2 county commission candidate Tim Norton is joined by his wife Dr. Susan Norton Tuesday night at their election watch party in Haysville, as Norton recognizes friends and supporters. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)

Police investigate fatal accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident at Lincoln and Armour that happened Monday afternoon. It involved an SUV and a three-wheeled motorcycle whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Election 2016 in 4 minutes: 18 months of historic surprises and scandals

In the past year and a half, American voters have been presented with historic surprises and scandals from their presidential nominees. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's promises of "making America great again" and being "stronger together" have paved the 2016 campaign trail to the White House in an unprecedented way. Watch the journey in 4 minutes. (Video by Cristina Rayas and JulieAnn McKellogg)

