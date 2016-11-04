Police investigating Sand Pit

A 5- to 7-year-old girl is dead, and a woman in her mid-20s is in surgery in critical condition after both were found in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver with multiple stab wounds. The two were inside a red Jeep that crashed into a red van parked in the parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time of the accident. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the accident occurred sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. An employee going to work called 911 about the accident. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11-3-16)