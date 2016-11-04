Police investigating Sand Pit

Investigators, police and sheriff officers from Sedgwick County, Wichita, and Maize were at a scene 1/2 west of 77th street at a sand pit under construction. (Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
brader@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Girl dead and woman in surgery after accident and stabbing near Lincoln and Oliver

A 5- to 7-year-old girl is dead, and a woman in her mid-20s is in surgery in critical condition after both were found in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver with multiple stab wounds. The two were inside a red Jeep that crashed into a red van parked in the parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time of the accident. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the accident occurred sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. An employee going to work called 911 about the accident. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11-3-16)

Local

In sickness and in health

Tracey Repp was a heroic cop, then an FBI agent, then an undercover cop. He was runner-up for Kansas Teacher of the Year, and won a state championship as a soccer coach at Andover High School. Lolita Repp taught language arts to middle-schoolers. She coaches cheerleaders and sells jewelry on the side. Tracey is beloved by many. Lolita by her own description is easy to dislike. But this is a love story. When Tracey got deathly sick, Lolita defined what love is. She even had a sign painted as a symbol of that love. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)

Editor's Choice Videos