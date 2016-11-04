Police investigating Sand Pit

Tracey Repp was a heroic cop, then an FBI agent, then an undercover cop. He was runner-up for Kansas Teacher of the Year, and won a state championship as a soccer coach at Andover High School. Lolita Repp taught language arts to middle-schoolers. She coaches cheerleaders and sells jewelry on the side. Tracey is beloved by many. Lolita by her own description is easy to dislike. But this is a love story. When Tracey got deathly sick, Lolita defined what love is. She even had a sign painted as a symbol of that love. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)