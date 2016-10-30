Sens' Anderson gets shutout after wife's cancer diagnosis

Craig Anderson returned following his wife's cancer diagnosis and made 37 saves for his second shutout in two starts, helping the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-0 on Sunday night.
Anderson left the team Thursday to be with his wife, Nicholle, but returned to start this game. Teammates took turns hugging Anderson after the final horn, and the 35-year-old goalie was crying on the ice after being named the game's first star.
Mike Hoffman and Bobby Ryan scored for the Senators, who have won two of three.
The Oilers ended a five-game winning streak. Cam Talbot made 20 saves.
Edmonton had a great chance seven minutes into the second period, but Anderson made a big kick save on rookie Jesse Puljujarvi.
Ottawa scored 12:18 into the middle frame when Tom Pyatt was rewarded for some hard work, sending a backhand pass from behind the net in front to Hoffman, who scored his first of the season.
Hoffman hit a post with a power-play blast later in the period.
Anderson made another huge save midway through the third, stopping Jordan Eberle from point-blank range.
Anderson is in his 14th NHL season and seventh with the Senators. He also shut out Vancouver in his last start on Oct. 25.
Ottawa put the game away with an empty-netter from Ryan with 32 seconds remaining.
NOTES: This was the first of two meetings this season between the teams. The other is Jan. 8th in Ottawa. ... Anderson started Sunday because Andrew Hammond got a lower-body injury on Friday in Calgary. ... Edmonton is 7-2-0, its best start to the season since going 8-1-0 in 1985-86.
UP NEXT
Senators: Head home to face Carolina on Tuesday.
Oilers: Begin a five-game trip in Toronto on Tuesday.
