Fatal accident on Zoo Blvd

The Wichita Police Department recently was awarded a federal grant that will allow them to hire several new community police officers. The Broadway corridor in Wichita is an area where those officers may be of most use. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, a major federal investigation stopped a domestic terrorism plot by a militia group to detonate a bomb at a Garden City apartment complex where a number of Somalis live. (video by Jaime Green / The Wichita Eagle)
Brooklyn Cowsill, 9, raised more than $2,300 to buy gift cards from nearby restaurants to give to her fellow cancer patients and their families to use while they receive treatment at David Rosen's pediatric oncology office at Wesley Medical Arts Tower. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
In a Sedgwick County courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, not only did Julie Dombo have to face the man accused of shooting her in August of 2015, but she had to take questions from him. James Michael Phillips is acting as his own attorney during his trial on attempted murder charges. (Video by Travis Heying)
A cause has yet to be determined in a house fire near 13th and 127th Street East. A dog died in the fire, but there were no other injuries. (Video by Stan Finger and Jaime Green / The Wichita Eagle / Oct. 18, 2016)