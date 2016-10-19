Biden to speak about White House push to find cancer cure

1:31 Accused shooter acts as own attorney Pause

2:28 Julie Dombo testifies about getting shot during robbery

1:20 Fire heavily damages home near 13th and 127th Street East

3:04 Olympian Tyson Gay joins mourners for vigil after teen daughter's death

2:17 Wichita State professor leads team to uncover mammoth remains

1:43 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about the 2016 presidential election

1:04 Boeing 777X St. Louis manufacturing

0:30 Boeing 777X in flight

1:18 Come fly a kite

2:01 Cooking their way out of homelessness