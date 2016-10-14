Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Friday a major federal investigation stopped a domestic terrorism plot by a militia group to detonate a bomb at a Garden City apartment complex where a number of Somalis live. Two Liberal men and a Dodge City resident were arrested and charged in federal court with domestic terrorism charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said at a news conference in downtown Wichita. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
Outdoors

Flying over Little Jerusalem

Fly over canyons and pinnacles of Little Jerusalem in Logan County, Kansas. The Niobrara chalk formations are the same kind of rock found in the Badlands of South Dakota, dating back millions of years. The 100-foot-deep canyons are part of a 330-acre tract purchased by the Nature Conservancy of Kansas that will soon be open to the public. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

National

Horse named Bob saved from North Carolina flooding

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped save a horse named Bob from rising floodwater on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Floods caused by Hurricane Matthew threatened to swamp the livestock pens at the Cumberland County Animal Control in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before Bob was rescued. (Courtesy of Sheriff Earl "Moose" Butler / Cumberland County via Facebook)

Elections 2016

Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

The red sweater guy on the second presidential debate was Kenneth Bone, 34, of Shiloh. He talked about his Internet and media celebrity the day after he was an audience member invited to ask a question of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the presidential debate on the Washington University campus in St. Louis. Talks about the wardrobe malfunction that led to the last-minute red sweater choice.

Outdoors

Touring Little Jerusalem

Matt Bain, Smoky HIlls Ranch project manager, gives a tour of "Little Jerusalem," a mile-long rock formation in western Kansas, that will someday be open to the public and become one of Kansas’ top natural attractions. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)

