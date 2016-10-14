News
Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted
Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Friday a major federal investigation stopped a domestic terrorism plot by a militia group to detonate a bomb at a Garden City apartment complex where a number of Somalis live. Two Liberal men and a Dodge City resident were arrested and charged in federal court with domestic terrorism charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said at a news conference in downtown Wichita. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)brader@wichitaeagle.com