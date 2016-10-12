News

Documents: Mental health organization never screened suspect

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A mental health organization that was asked to screen a man who was later suspected of causing a deadly wrong-way crash says it's cooperating with the investigation.

Court papers say 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin had visited the University of Vermont Medical Center emergency room three times within about 2 ½ hours Saturday morning, hours before authorities say he caused several crashes that killed five teenagers and injured other people. A physician's assistant saw Bourgoin and referred him to the Howard Center.

But according to The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2etoq4K ), court papers say the Howard Center never screened Bourgoin.

In a statement, the Howard Center did not address why no screening was provided.

It was not immediately known if Bourgoin is being represented by an attorney.

