Vermont cabin becomes lab to study wind turbine noise

Government officials in Vermont, Canada and Australia have dismissed concerns about the health effects of noise from wind power turbines, but don't tell that to people living near them.
Now a Vermont home abandoned by a family who said they were made ill by nearby turbines will be used for sound-monitoring research.
Wind power defenders are questioning the objectivity of the proposed research, as well as that slated to be done by a nearby college.
The Australian study found no established link between wind turbines and health concerns of those living nearby, but said more research is exactly what's needed.
Comments