MCSO: Therapy horse rescued after fall into irrigation ditch

A 23-year-old therapy horse is recovering from injuries suffered after a fall into an irrigation ditch in Avondale.
Neighbors in the community say the horse named Mister got his front legs stuck in a concrete tube that channels water beneath the roadway Friday afternoon in Avondale.
They called for help and Avondale firefighters and Maricopa County sheriff's deputies worked to pull Mister out of the watery entrapment.
A neighbor lent a forklift to help remove the animal from the ditch.
A veterinarian gave Mister a tranquilizer and began administering IV fluids because the horse was in shock.
Mister is expected to recover.
The Arizona Republic reports that the horse has worked with handicapped individuals who want to learn to ride and also worked with police in California for six years.
