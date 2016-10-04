Severe weather rolls into Sedgwick County

Severe weather rolled into Sedgwick County Tuesday night, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and moderate hail. (Video playback is at 4x speed)
Paralympians, Olympian honored at Wichita State

Two-time gold medalist Paralympian sprinter Deja Young was honored along with Olympic bronze medalist boxer Nico Hernandez and Paralympians Nick Taylor and Liz Willis on Monday at Wichita State, where oak trees were dedicated to the athletes. The oak trees come from an oak at the 1936 Olympics, where Adolf Hitler tried to showcase his "master race." (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Wheel ... of ... Fortune

Wheel of Fortune Ranch owner Donna Penley talks about how after losing her home in the Haysville tornado, she entered the "Wheel of Fortune" game show and won $27,000 to put down on a ranch. Along with her friend Keith Henderson, they both created a place in Haysville, where kids can go get in touch with nature. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Wichitan honored at White House gets standing ovation: "I am a survivor"

Lynn Gilkey was honored at the White House on September 30, 2016 for mentoring girls and young women in Wichita, Kansas. At the event "White House Champions of Change: Extracurricular Enrichment for Marginalized Girls," Gilkey received a standing ovation as she talked about how she turned her life around from crack addiction to forming nonprofit groups to keep others from making similar mistakes. (Video courtesy of the White House)

