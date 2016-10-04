Severe weather rolls into Sedgwick County

Wichita firefighters took advantage of an abandoned building with the owner's permission in the 500 block of North Emporia to hone their firefighting skills Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Two-time gold medalist Paralympian sprinter Deja Young was honored along with Olympic bronze medalist boxer Nico Hernandez and Paralympians Nick Taylor and Liz Willis on Monday at Wichita State, where oak trees were dedicated to the athletes. The oak trees come from an oak at the 1936 Olympics, where Adolf Hitler tried to showcase his "master race." (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Terri Moses, executive director of safety services for Wichita schools, explained how the district is responding to threats involving "creepy clown" accounts and why officials opted to proceed with classes as usual Monday. (Oct. 3, 2016)
Wheel of Fortune Ranch owner Donna Penley talks about how after losing her home in the Haysville tornado, she entered the "Wheel of Fortune" game show and won $27,000 to put down on a ranch. Along with her friend Keith Henderson, they both created a place in Haysville, where kids can go get in touch with nature. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
The B-29, restored over 16 years by volunteers in Wichita, made its second flight Saturday. An hourlong flight was cut short after a slight malfunction was discovered with the landing gear. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Lynn Gilkey was honored at the White House on September 30, 2016 for mentoring girls and young women in Wichita, Kansas. At the event "White House Champions of Change: Extracurricular Enrichment for Marginalized Girls," Gilkey received a standing ovation as she talked about how she turned her life around from crack addiction to forming nonprofit groups to keep others from making similar mistakes. (Video courtesy of the White House)