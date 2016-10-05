The Latest: More than 1,500 flights canceled for hurricane

1:21 Pool balls are back at Chilton Billiards & Spas Pause

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

6:32 Oak Park High School teachers tell students 'they are important, inspiring'

0:40 Severe weather rolls into Sedgwick County

0:32 Storm clouds move in over downtown Wichita

0:59 See how the sausage is made

2:01 See some of what will be auctioned at Market Centre

2:48 Family marks five years since Baby Lisa disappeared

1:53 Firefighters use abandoned building to hone their skills

1:26 Paralympians, Olympian honored at Wichita State