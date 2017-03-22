Lack of offense continues to be a problem for Wichita State baseball

The margin for error negated by Wichita State’s offense haunted the Shockers as Landon Holifield pitched with the bases loaded in the top of Wednesday’s ninth inning.
The outcome would determine whether another poor hitting performance would be bailed out by WSU’s solid pitching, or if the Shockers missed a chance to win because of eight quiet innings at the plate.
Holifield walked pinch-hitter Devin Lehman, bringing in the go-ahead run in Sacramento State’s 3-2 win at Eck Stadium. The Shockers scored two runs in the first inning but had three hits the rest of the way, scoring fewer than five runs for the fifth straight game.
WSU (11-10) has lost four of its last five, its only win a 2-0 shutout of Cal Poly on Sunday. Wednesday’s loss was its first at home this season.
“The reason why we’re in ballgames is because of our pitching and defending the field,” WSU coach Todd Butler said. “The reason why we’ve lost some games is because offensively we’re not scoring. We need about five or six runs a game, it’s what we need to average.”
Sacramento State starter Austin Roberts, owner of a 7.40 ERA, surrendered two walks and two extra-base hits as WSU plated a pair of first-inning runs for an early 2-0 lead.
Roberts didn’t face much resistance after that, as WSU didn’t get a runner past second base again during his five innings and didn’t manage a runner to third base until the eighth.
WSU put two into scoring position in the eighth following a single, walk and a wild pitch. But Jordan Boyer flied out to left to end one of few threats, which are tough for the Shockers to organize without proven dangerous hitters.
Greyson Jenista is the only WSU regular batting better than .275, but his .313 average is doing little to prop up the Shockers, who own a .243 team average. Wednesday’s outing was marred by 14 flyball outs on a night when the wind blew in.
“We’d like to hit groundballs and line drives,” Butler said.
WSU’s bullpen pitched seven innings in relief of Keylan Killgore, who made his first start. Mostly, WSU’s relievers were dynamic, with a 12-2 strikeout to walk ratio and at least one strikeout in every inning.
“They’re doing an awesome job,” Jenista said. “They keep us in every ballgame and it’s time for us to pick up our part of the bargain.”
But WSU’s lack of offense magnifies any mistake. Sacramento State tied it on a double and a single in the sixth inning, both by left-handers against lefty reliever Reagan Biechler.
Holifield and his 0.82 ERA entered in the ninth on a 1-0 count with a runner on first and allowed an automatic double by Trent Goodrich. It probably would have scored Ricky Martinez from first, but he had to hold up at third.
After a strikeout, Holifield intentionally walked PJ Floyd, Sacramento State’s best hitter. His only strike to Lehman came on a 3-0 count.
“It’s uncharacteristic,” Butler said. “We didn’t want to pitch to the left-hander (Floyd). It’s still the right decision in that situation.”
Sacramento St.
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Martinez 2b-3b
4
1
1
0
Katzfey lf
4
1
1
0
Goodrich ss
5
0
2
0
Ritter 3b-2b
3
1
1
1
Dawkins cf
5
0
1
0
Jenista rf
4
0
1
1
Floyd 1b-2b
4
1
2
0
Bohm 1b
4
0
1
0
Hunley 3b
4
0
1
0
Croft c
1
0
0
0
Lehman ph
0
0
0
1
Jackson 2b
2
0
0
0
Esposito 1b
0
0
0
0
Boyer 3b
1
0
0
0
Outman rf
5
1
2
1
Troutwine dh
4
0
0
0
Reynolds dh
2
0
1
1
Vickers ss
4
0
1
0
Edmonson pr
0
0
0
0
Young cf
4
0
0
0
McWilliam lf
4
0
0
0
Bacho c
4
0
1
0
Totals
37
3
11
3
Totals
31
2
50
2
Sacramento St.
010
001
001
—
3 11 0
Wichita St.
200
000
000
—
2 5 1
E: Kilgore. LOB: 12, WSU 7. 2B: Outman, Floyd, Goodrich, Vickers . 3B: Ritter. SF: Reynolds. SB: Outman, Jenista, Bohm.
Sacramento State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Roberts
5
4
2
2
3
2
Perry
1
0
0
0
0
0
Olson
1
0
0
0
0
0
Fox W,1-0
1
1
0
0
1
1
Dentoni S,2
1
0
0
0
0
1
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Kilgore
2
3
1
1
0
3
Evans
2
2
0
0
0
3
Lungwitz
1
0
0
0
0
2
Biechler
1
2
1
1
0
1
Jones L,0-1
2 1/3
3
1
1
0
5
Holifield
2/3
1
0
0
2
2
WP: Fox. HBP: Martinez (by Kilgore), Croft (by Roberts), Reynolds (by Jones). T: 3:03. A: 1,738.
