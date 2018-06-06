SeaWorld announces free tickets for military personnel through July 4

SeaWorld officials have announced United States military veterans and up to three guests will receive free admission to its theme parks through July 4.
Veterans will be able to gain free tickets to SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego by redeeming admission through the Waves of Honor website.
SeaWorld launched the Waves of Honor program in 2005 and has issued more than 9 million complimentary tickets to active duty military, veterans and their families, with an estimated value of around $300 million.
The free tickets for veterans are also available at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg, with additional discounted admission offers available for active military and veterans year-round.
“The men and women who serve this country in the U.S. Armed Services are incredibly important, and we're proud to extend our gratitude to these brave men and women and their families,” SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO John Reilly said in a statement. “We hope this invitation to veterans allows them to make incredible memories with their families at our parks as a small thank you for all they have done for our country.”
Now is a great time for travelers to visit SeaWorld, as the San Diego location recently opened its Electric Eel roller coaster, the Orlando park will offer free beer through Sept. 2 and the San Antonio facility will host an exciting nighttime event, dubbed Electric Ocean.
As for Busch Gardens, visitors to the Williamsburg park will enjoy the recently opened virtual reality attraction Battle For Eire, and guests at the Tampa Bay location will receive free beer and extended nighttime hours through Aug. 5.
