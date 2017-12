Kris Knight with The Nature Conservancy of Kansas talks about the conservancy's efforts to get Little Jerusalem open to the public. In October 2016, The Nature Conservancy of Kansas purchased 350 acres in Logan County, 250 acres of which contain the Niobrara chalk formation called Little Jerusalem. The Nature Conservancy is working on opening the fragile landscape to the public, but has no timeline. (July 21, 2017) (Video By Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)