A mule train winds its way down the Bright Angel trail at Grand Canyon National Park in 1996. Associated Press File photo

Travel

Seniors, get your national parks pass now. Price goes up Aug. 28

By Marla Jo Fisher

The Orange County Register

July 25, 2017 11:27 AM

How would you like to get into national parks and federal recreation sites for the rest of your life for free? Not bad, right?

But here’s a warning: Right now, anyone 62 or older can pay $10 and get a lifetime pass for entrance to all national parks, forests and national monuments.

However, the feds have announced that the price will go up to $80 on Aug. 28, as a result of congressional action. Thanks, Congress. And every time the regular annual pass goes up, the price of the senior pass will go up, too.

You can get this pass at any federal recreation site, generally at the ranger station. You can also order by mail if you pay a $10 processing fee. Applicants must provide documentation of age and residency or citizenship. You might also get 50 percent off some amenity fees such as camping and boating. It depends on the location. If you can’t scrape up $80 after Aug. 28, you can buy an annual senior pass for $20 but it must be renewed.

Important: If you have an existing senior pass, it won’t be affected. You can continue to use it. Learn more here: store.usgs.gov/pass/senior.html

