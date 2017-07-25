Seniors, get your national parks pass now. Price goes up Aug. 28

How would you like to get into national parks and federal recreation sites for the rest of your life for free? Not bad, right?

But here’s a warning: Right now, anyone 62 or older can pay $10 and get a lifetime pass for entrance to all national parks, forests and national monuments.

However, the feds have announced that the price will go up to $80 on Aug. 28, as a result of congressional action. Thanks, Congress. And every time the regular annual pass goes up, the price of the senior pass will go up, too.

You can get this pass at any federal recreation site, generally at the ranger station. You can also order by mail if you pay a $10 processing fee. Applicants must provide documentation of age and residency or citizenship. You might also get 50 percent off some amenity fees such as camping and boating. It depends on the location. If you can’t scrape up $80 after Aug. 28, you can buy an annual senior pass for $20 but it must be renewed.

Important: If you have an existing senior pass, it won’t be affected. You can continue to use it. Learn more here: store.usgs.gov/pass/senior.html

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:54 The Nature Conservancy of Kansas to open chalk formations Pause 3:04 New drone view of Little Jerusalem 1:58 Fort Riley museums tell its storied history 1:47 A resort on the shores of a Kansas reservoir 2:15 TSA Precheck speeds up security screening at airports 1:15 From an Airbus jet at 34,000 feet, the lightning show was amazing 5:22 Cuddly critters: Baby animals at KC Zoo get extra TLC 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:49 Pelicans in Missouri? Just a short drive north of KC 2:09 Radiation from air travel Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Breathtaking sunrises atop mountain attracting too many crowds Before dawn each morning, throngs of tourists from around the world drive to the top of Maui's tallest peak, a dormant volcano, to watch the sunrise, in Hawaii. The experience attracts over 1,000 people each day and officials say it has become too crowded. (Feb. 2, 2017 / Courtesy of Associated Press)