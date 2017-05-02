Kansas is not a very fun state, ranking says

Kansas is not a fun state.

That’s according to a ranking of the “most fun states in America” released Tuesday by personal finance website Wallet Hub.

According to Wallet Hub, only seven states in the U.S. are less fun than Kansas. The three states ranked as being the most fun are gaming-rich Nevada and vacation destinations South Dakota and Colorado.

At the other end of the spectrum, only Virginia, Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, West Virginia and last-place Mississippi were ranked as being less fun than Kansas.

To rank the states, Wallet Hub used 22 “indicators of a good time that won’t break the bank,” including movie ticket costs to accessibility of national parks and casinos per capita, according to a news release.

While Kansas might not be the best state for a good time, according to Wallet Hub’s methodology, it was found to be one of the “least stressed” states in the country.

According to another list released in April, the people of the Sunflower State were found to be more relaxed than those living in all but 11 other states.