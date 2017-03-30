New nonstop flight from Wichita makes Seattle a convenient getaway

This month, Alaska Airlines begins operating one daily nonstop flight from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. It’s been nearly two decades since Wichita has had direct service to Seattle, and while the flight will open up connections to other western destinations, don’t overlook Seattle as your final destination.
The Emerald City is hardly an undiscovered vacation spot (look down while you make your descent into Seattle, and you’ll see how it got the nickname). Conde Nast Traveler recently ranked Seattle No. 9 on its list of best big cities in the U.S., AAA put it at No. 2 on last year’s list of the country’s top summer destinations, and the entire western Washington region made Lonely Planet’s list of top 10 U.S. destinations for 2017. Tourism is the state of Washington’s fourth-largest industry, and the Seattle area sees in the ballpark of 40 million visitors a year.
Here are some tips on visiting Seattle and tackling one of the country’s 20 largest cities. Even if you’ve visited before, check out what’s new this year at some of the city’s top attractions.
When to go
The new airline service comes on line in time to visit Seattle during its warmest, driest months. Although the city has a reputation for excessive rain, Seattle actually gets less annual rainfall than New York City and Chicago. It does, however, get more cloudy than sunny days. Locals will tell you they use umbrellas more often to protect themselves when the sun is at full force than as a shield for rain. Summer is peak tourism season, especially for those wanting to escape hot, humid Kansas weather for a city with an average summer high temperatures of 75 degrees.
Transportation
Sea-Tac Airport is 15 miles south of downtown Seattle. If this is your first time to Seattle – or first time in awhile – base your stay downtown, where you can walk or use the city’s bus, light rail, street car, bicycle share and ferry systems to get around. Some hotels in neighborhoods just outside the downtown core offer free shuttles and bicycles. Don’t rent a car unless you plan to explore outside the city, and even then, look into tour operators who provide transportation. Parking a rental car downtown is expensive, and roadways in and out of the city are congested.
Seattle Center
You can’t see Seattle without seeing the Space Needle, literally. Built for the 1962 Age of Space World’s Fair as a symbol of the future, the tower stands 605 feet above the city and defines the skyline. You can pay to go up 520 feet to the observation deck for 360-degree views that on clear days include the major bodies of water surrounding the city (Puget Sound, Lake Washington and Lake Union) and the Cascade Mountains to the east, the Olympic mountain range to the west and the active volcano Mount Rainier to the south. Over the past few years, the Space Needle has added digital and mobile experiences for visitors, from a free virtual reality mobile app to kiosks on the observation deck that transport you to key city sights; for example, onto the field with the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field or aboard one of the famous houseboats on Lake Union. There’s also a revolving restaurant just 20 feet below the observation deck. If you’re dining at the restaurant, you’ll get a free trip to the observation deck, too.
Even if you don’t go up, it’s worth seeing the Space Needle from the ground, and the landmark is part of the 74-acre Seattle Center campus full of indoor and outdoor attractions. The grounds, site of the 1962 World’s Fair, are open to the public, and some of Seattle’s top museums are here.
The Experience Music Project, founded in 2000 by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, changed its name at the end of 2016 to the Museum of Pop Culture to reflect its exploration of history and creativity across popular music, science fiction and pop culture. The building’s exterior makes it a must-see, and the displays inside range from world-changing guitars used by some of the greatest musicians in popular music to “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” a traveling exhibit showcasing hundreds of the artist’s artifacts – including 20 puppets – that is making its world premiere at MoPOP from May 20 through Jan. 3.
The Pacific Science Center has permanent interactive exhibits for all ages and from April 8 to Sept. 4 is premiering Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor, a new exhibit of artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China that is appearing in only two U.S. venues. The Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibition opened in 2012 to feature the blown-glass works of Seattleite Dale Chihuly.
Pike Place Market
Another Seattle landmark is Pike Place Market. You might think it’s just a tourist spot to see fish being thrown or the infamous brick wall covered in used chewing gum, but you’ll find locals here seven days a week buying fresh meat, seafood, fruit, flowers and more from the hundreds of vendors. For the first time in 40 years, the market is growing. This summer work is expected to be complete on a public terrace and plaza that will expand the western flank of the historic market, which opened in 1971. The project, called MarketFront, will open panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic mountain range, and there will be 47 new stalls for farmers, crafters and artists to sell their wares.
Several operators offer tours of the market, sharing history of the market, pointing out hidden features and sampling food. Options range from a one-hour, low-cost tour led by Friends of the Market to three-hour, chef-guided tasting tours with optional hands-on cooking classes.
Waterfront
Less than a mile from Pike Place Market is Puget Sound, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean. There are restaurants, shops and attractions along the waterfront, including the Seattle Aquarium and the 175-foot-tall Seattle Great Wheel ride. Not only can you get great views of the Seattle skyline here, you can see other parts of Washington in a multisensory flying theater that opened last summer. Wings Over Washington is a 20-minute ride that simulates flying over Snoqualmie Falls, the San Juan Islands and other Washington highlights.
One of the best views of the Seattle skyline is from the middle of Puget Sound aboard a ferry that transports pedestrians and cars from the downtown waterfront at Pier 52. A ride to Bainbridge Island is 30 minutes; it’s 60 minutes to Bremerton. You can take the next ferry back or take time to explore the destinations.
Food and beverages
Pike Place Market is a great place to get a taste of Seattle, which Zagat ranked No. 5 on its list of the hottest food cities in 2016. One option for eating your way through the city and its neighborhoods is one of the many food tours offered. Or, if you want to explore the food scene without the calorie intake, visit the “Edible City” exhibit running through Sept. 19 at the Museum of History and Industry. Curated by a James Beard Award-winning Seattle chef, the exhibit showcases the region’s raw ingredients and how they come together on a plate and allows guests to visually dine on imported and native foods that have shaped Northwest cuisine.
The original Starbucks store is at Pike Place Market, but besides a photo opp, you’ll get the same coffee you can get here in Wichita. Better options include trying the independent roasters you will come across as you tour the city, or go nine blocks from the original shop and experience the Starbucks Reserve Roastery & Tasting Room, which opened two years ago as the largest Starbucks in the world and offers unique brews, food and a peek into the coffee roasting process.
With Washington producing 77 percent of the hops used in U.S. beer, the state was one of the leaders of the craft beer movement three decades ago and continues to nurture that movement and others. Washington has about 300 craft breweries in operation, second only to California, and there are 80 craft breweries in the Seattle area. Seattle is also a hub for nano-breweries, craft cider houses (Washington produces more apples than any other state) and micro-distilleries, many offering tasting rooms and tours of their small operations.
Washington boasts more than 900 wineries and is the nation’s second-largest producer of premium wines. Most of the vineyards are in the eastern side of the state, though there are roughly 50 tasting rooms in Seattle.
Festivals
Seattle’s 2017 festival schedule is full of long-running events. The most anticipated festivals over the next few months include:
▪ The 46the annual Northwest Folklife Festival brings 5,000 performers from more than 100 cultures to Seattle Center on Memorial Day weekend. Performances can range from yodeling to beatboxing, square dancing to Bollywood.
▪ The Seattle International Film Festival runs for 25 days in May and June, and with more than 450 films, it’s the largest film festival in the U.S.
▪ Seafair begins in June and culminates the first weekend in August, featuring 75 sanctioned events from small neighborhood activities to citywide celebrations like Fourth of July fireworks over Lake Union and Seafair Weekend’s air show and boat races. The annual festival started in 1950 and promotes affordable family fun, often centered around on-the-water fun.
▪ One of the city’s biggest festivals is Bumbershoot, another word for umbrella, and it happens every Labor Day weekend on the Seattle Center campus. More than 2,500 artists perform music, comedy, theater, visual arts and dance.
For more information, visit Seattle’s official visitor site, www.visitseattle.org.
Comments