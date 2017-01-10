Here’s another chance at cheap tickets to Europe

If you missed out on the $400 roundtrip fares from Wichita to Europe in November, there’s still hope to book cheap flights to Europe.
But this time you’ll have to fly out of Kansas City.
Most of the low fares are for departures from now through early summer.
Here are some (roundtrip) airfares we found for departures:
Kansas City to Amsterdam: $499 in May
Kansas City to Rome: $516 in June
Kansas City to Paris: $506 in July
You can use Google Flights to start plugging in dates and use its maps feature to see prices for various European destinations. Then, you can book straight through the airline or your favorite booking service.
Book quickly since these fares won’t last long.
Most of the deals are through American Airlines and include several mid-sized cities across the country.
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryankj
