A world of travel wonders await those who dare

How many fantastic destinations are still waiting for you to discover them? So many you probably haven’t even heard of them all.
For the travelers on your Christmas list, make it easy for them to navigate the world with these four new travel books, which are part inspiration, part explanation:
▪ “1,000 Places to See in the United States and Canada Before You Die,” updated 3rd edition, by Patricia Schultz (Workman, $24.95): The “1,000 Places” bucket list trend began in 2003 when Schultz published the original “1,000 Places to See Before You Die” guide, describing don’t-miss spots around the world. Now comes the 3rd edition of the North America volume, which is probably more useful to the traveler in your life than the original.
Completely updated, it now includes sights such as the High Line in New York City, St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, and Fogo Island in Newfoundland and Labrador. It’s a good gift because it should prompt a little competitive bragging among family members on Christmas morning, when each person figures out how many spots he or she has already been to, like Mackinac Island and Niagara Falls. That’s two. Only 998 to go.
▪ “Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2017” (Lonely Planet, $14.99): What’s hip, what’s novel, what’s “unmissable” in travel today? The theme of this slender volume is pointing experienced travelers in the right direction for their trendy travel planning for next year. Its top three cities for 2017: Bordeaux, France; Cape Town, South Africa; and Los Angeles. Get packing.
▪ “Must Eat Paris: An Eclectic Selection of Culinary Locations” by Luc Hoornaert (Lannoo, $24.95.) This book, part of a series, may become quickly outdated, what with restaurants closing and opening at the speed of light. For now, it is a detailed guide to Paris dining, much of it off the beaten track. Divided by regions of the city, it includes famed spots like Septime and a whole lot of Paris’ obscure restaurants tucked into small corners of various neighborhoods. For foodies only.
▪ “Wild Beautiful Places: Picture Perfect Journeys Around the Globe,” edited by George Stone (National Geographic Books, $40.) This gorgeous gift book highlights 50 world destinations beloved by photographers. Destinations include Ilulissat, Greenland; Sable Island, Nova Scotia; the Albanian Alps and the Chocolate Hills in the Philippines. You’ll be inspired. You’ll also be getting out a map to figure out exactly where these remote places actually are – and trying to figure out how to get there.
