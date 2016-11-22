Flights from Wichita to Europe are incredibly cheap right now

If you’ve wanted a European vacation for a long time, but didn’t have thousands to spend, this may be your chance.
European fares – even from midsize cities like Wichita – are at some of their lowest rates right now for outbound flights through the end of May.
Here are some (roundtrip!) airfares we found for April:
Wichita to Paris: $432
Wichita to London: $498
Wichita to Berlin: $474
Wichita to Amsterdam: $401
Wichita to Barcelona: $406
You can use Google Flights to start plugging in dates and use its maps feature to see prices for various European destinations. Then, you can book straight through the airline or your favorite booking service.
Fares start to jump in mid-May. Most of the deals are through Delta Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and their European carrier partners.
It appears you can still get the deals if you want to multi-city bookings as well. So maybe you’ll start in Paris and leave from Amsterdam.
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan
Comments