Kansas City makes top five for cold weather destinations

Wichita vacationers: you’re in luck for winter destinations.
Kansas City was rated as the fourth best cold-weather vacation destination by a new ranking from WalletHub, a personal finance site.
The ranking scored cities based on five categories of costs and activities – travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather conditions and cold weather activities.
St. Louis also snagged the spot right after Kansas City at fifth overall.
But the quintessential winter destinations of mountain towns and ski resorts were conspicuously absent from WalletHub’s list.
Denver and Salt Lake City made the list at 10th and 15th respectively, but other cities in those states, and in Wyoming, Idaho or Montana, were nowhere to be seen.
WalletHub ranked warm-weather destinations separately, but using the same five categories about weather and activities.
Top five cold-weather destinations:
▪ Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell area
▪ New York, Newark, Jersey City area
▪ Albuquerque
▪ Kansas City
▪ St. Louis
Top five warm-weather destinations:
▪ Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise area
▪ Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim area
▪ San Diego, Carlsbad area
▪ Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale area
▪ Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford area
