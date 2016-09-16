Free family fun in Kansas City

2:00 Local mamas read "Llama Llama" Pause

3:49 Johnson County deputy was remembered with tears and laughter

2:27 Kansas Association Of School Boards Talked About Upcoming School Budgets in Kansas

2:46 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor - Thursday, Sept. 15

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:43 DSW, Ulta Beauty and other stores set to open at Greenwich Place

0:45 Royals manager Ned Yost talks after 8-0 loss to A's

1:06 Fatal house fire

1:53 Simulators help KU medical students learn

1:12 This guy makes cutting grass cutting edge