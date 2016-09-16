Free family fun in Kansas City

On a recent trip to Kansas City, my family made off with seven bags of cash worth more than $1,000 after visiting the Federal Reserve Bank’s Money Museum.
Too bad it was all shredded, out-of-circulation bills. But at least we didn’t break the bank when we visited the Money Museum along with two other free family-friendly attractions in the Kansas City area that provided some educational – and sweet – fun.
While it took a bit of planning, we were able to hit all three attractions in one day: the Moon Marble Company in Bonner Springs (about 22 miles west of Kansas City) to see a marble-making demonstration, the Money Museum in downtown Kansas City to peruse an extensive U.S. coin collection and learn money facts, and a chocolate fudge-making demonstration at Chip’s Chocolate Factory in the Crown Center in Kansas City.
Moon Marble Company
At the Moon Marble Company, longtime glass artist Sara Sally LaGrand, a Hutchinson native now living in Lenexa, demonstrated how marbles are fashioned by hand. Before starting the free demonstration, she showed a brief Discovery Channel clip about the making of marbles. She’s shown it so many times that she’s right on cue to fill in for the voice-over when the video stutters.
She explains she uses Murano glass – made on the Venetian island of Murano, where glass-makers have lived for centuries – and the Italian method of lampworking, in which a torch is used to melt the glass. As the glass reaches a molten state, she forms the marble through rotating the glass and shaping it with tools. As she makes today’s marble featuring the relief of a dragon, she shares a story about a visitor who once asked her to create a squirrel-relief marble, but she declined because she thought its tail would be problematic. She later learned the young visitor was Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas.
Many of the marbles sold at Moon Marble – like those in the buckets and containers along the expansive Wall of Marbles – are machine-made, but there is a showcase reserved for marbles made by hand by glass artists from all over the U.S. and the six artists, including owner Bruce Breslow, who do the 20-minute demonstrations at the store.
Several of the artists have participated in the store’s Marble Crazy show, held the first weekend of March. That’s when about 25 artists demonstrate glass- and marble-making and sell their handmade creations on-site. The next Marble Crazy show is March 3 and 4.
Along with marbles of all colors, sizes and price points, visitors will find plenty of retro games and toys.
“These games remind me of my childhood,” said one white-haired gentleman visiting from southeast Kansas.
Breslow, the store’s owner, used to make wooden toys and game boards for many years. A desire to find marbles like the ones he played with as a kid in Atlantic City, N.J., led Breslow to open Moon Marble. He then started stocking the store with other nostalgic games and toys. Several of Breslow’s childhood vintage marbles and games are on display, along with other marble memorabilia.
The Moon Marble Company, 600 E. Front St., Bonner Springs, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To see marbles being made, you’ll need to visit Tuesday, Friday or Saturday. (The store has different summer hours.) The demonstrations are free.
Money Museum
Did you know there was a time when U.S. banks, insurance companies and other entities could just print their own money? It was during a sort of “free banking” era before 1863, when there wasn’t a central banking system. That’s just one fact you’ll learn during a visit to the Money Museum.
The U.S. has 12 Federal Reserve Bank districts and locations, and most, like the District 10 Kansas City Federal Reserve, have an affiliated museum where visitors can learn about the Fed’s responsibilities and lots of money facts.
One distinguishing feature of the Kansas City Fed’s Money Museum is the Truman Coin Collection. The collection was gathered in a nationwide campaign when a similar collection that had belonged to President Harry Truman’s treasury secretary was stolen in 1962 from the Truman Presidential Library. The collection has more than 450 coins, most of which are on display at the Money Museum.
The collection is remarkable in that it includes nearly one coin of each denomination issued by the U.S. Mint during every presidential administration since George Washington. Our guide pointed out several coins of interest, including 1795 half- and full-eagle gold coins (denominations of $5 and $10, respectively) and a 1907 Saint-Gaudens double-eagle. The latter is a $20 gold piece that was printed in limited quantity because its high relief features made it impractical for bankers to stack when counting money. Truman had a connection to the Kansas City Fed; he had an office at the bank’s former location at 925 Grand from 1953 to 1957.
Besides having interactive kid-friendly exhibits on saving, balancing wants and needs and other money matters, kids can borrow iPads with two scavenger-hunt-type apps to help them explore the museum.
One of the interactive exhibits allows you to design a bill of any denomination with your face on it and e-mail it to yourself. Another shows you how to spot counterfeit money.
Visitors can see how millions of dollars literally stack up and watch money being moved by three automated guided vehicles named Huey, Dewey and Louie – either an homage to the triplet cartoon nephews of Donald Duck or the three similarly named robots in the 1970s movie “Silent Running” – into the Fed’s cash vault. The cash and currency is collected from and distributed to banks within the Fed’s district. Each vehicle carries up to 3,000 pounds of currency. One U.S. bill weighs 1 ounce, our guide explained. Each vault door weighs 9 tons, she said.
The Money Museum opened in 2008, when the Kansas City Fed moved into its new facility at 1 Memorial Drive, near the World War I Memorial. It’s free to tour from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. It’s closed weekends and federal bank holidays. Guided tours are available to groups of 12 or more; call ahead to 816-881-2683 to RSVP. Otherwise, walk-ins are welcome; some Fed museums require reservations. Anyone older than 18 must present a valid photo ID.
And don’t forget to cash in and pick up a free bag of $165 worth of shredded money on your way out.
Chip’s Chocolate Factory
By 4 p.m., Cliff “The Fudge Guy” Smith at Chip’s Chocolate Factory in Kansas City’s Crown Center may seem a bit hyped up on chocolate. He’s been making it all day and he’s been sampling some, too, as he demonstrates how fudge is made.
“This is my happy place; chocolate makes me happy,” he says in a sort of animated higher-pitched voice.
He’s got a lot to be happy about – he makes about 150 pounds of chocolate a day, five days a week.
The magic number he’s looking for on the automated thermometer connected to a copper cauldron where he’s melting chocolate is 232 degrees. Once it hits that number and with the help of another employee, he pours the hot fudge mixture onto a marble surface, where a stainless steel mold keeps it from dripping off the tabletop.
As he waits a few minutes for the chocolate to cool, he shares information about the processing of chocolate, from the collecting of pods to splitting them open to remove the cacao beans and more. In the ancient Mayan civilization, the beans were so valuable, they were used as currency, he says.
“This is a sweet job,” he says. It’s one of many puns he’ll say as he starts slapping and whipping the chocolate around “with an awesome big paddle” to break up the sugar crystals. When chocolate drops onto the floor, those are the floor samples, he quips; if some hits the ceiling, he calls that the store’s high-quality stuff.
He gets particularly animated when he notices onlookers taking pictures through the glass wall separating the demonstration area from the shopping mall, slapping the paddle even more vigorously and grinning for the cameras.
“I’ll show you how to make chocolate, and you’ll show me how to make chocolate disappear,” he says to those on the tour.
Before whipping the fudge into shape – a long, log-like mound of chocolate – he drips samples off a smaller paddle into the open mouths of those on the tour. He also creates some premium Swiss chocolate treats – covered Oreos, covered marshmallows, swirls of chocolate covered with sour candy, sour balls or M&Ms and more – for tour participants to take home.
Chip’s Chocolate Factory opened in 1983, and Smith has been making chocolate for the store since 1995. He’s one of two confectioners who do the 45-minute free demonstrations, he says. If you sign up for the “Chocology” tour, like we did, for $5 per person, you’ll get the chocolate tasting and samples to take home.
Chip’s Chocolate Factory is on the second floor of Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd. The Chocology tours are available to groups of 10 people minimum and are scheduled between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily except Tuesday and Sunday. Call 816-421-0012. Smaller groups can walk in and watch the demonstrations for free; they happen about once an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. If parking in the nearby parking garage, be sure to validate your parking stub for free parking.
