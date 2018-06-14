St. Francis to lease former convent, expand services for foster kids, others in Wichita

Trish Bryant, vice president, children and family services with Saint Francis Community Services, gives a tour of their new facilities, St. Francis on the Mount. Saint Francis Community Services has leased the former convent of the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph at 3730 E. Lincoln Drive, and is readying the 68,000-square-foot building to house a number of programs for foster children and others. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle